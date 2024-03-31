Jamaal Lascelles facing knee surgery next week as Newcastle injury woes continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamaal Lascelles facing knee surgery next week as Newcastle injury woes continue

By Press Association
Newcastle captain Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his ACL (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle captain Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his ACL (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Magpies’ win over West Ham.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the 17th minute of the 4-3 victory, with the injury confirmed after the defender consulted a specialist and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

A Newcastle statement read: “Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months. Everyone at #NUFC extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery.”

Lascelles has made 26 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this season, scoring once.

He signed with the Magpies in August 2014, and earlier this month celebrated his 250th appearance for Newcastle and extended his stay at St James’ Park until June 2025 after the club triggered a one-year contract extension for the skipper.

Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron also picked up injuries against the Hammers.