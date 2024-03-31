Jamaal Lascelles facing knee surgery next week as Newcastle injury woes continue

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Magpies’ win over West Ham.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the 17th minute of the 4-3 victory, with the injury confirmed after the defender consulted a specialist and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

A Newcastle statement read: “Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months. Everyone at #NUFC extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery.”

Lascelles has made 26 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this season, scoring once.

He signed with the Magpies in August 2014, and earlier this month celebrated his 250th appearance for Newcastle and extended his stay at St James’ Park until June 2025 after the club triggered a one-year contract extension for the skipper.

Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron also picked up injuries against the Hammers.