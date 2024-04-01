Football rumours: Leeds want Kalvin Phillips if they return to Premier League

What the papers say

If Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League, they hope to re-sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, according to the Sun.

Jeremie Frimpong (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, writes the Sun.

Social media round-up

Former Man Utd star Lingard SLAMMED by Seoul manager 💀https://t.co/eVlba0rRtA — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) March 31, 2024

⚪️🇦🇷 Tottenham are preparing new loan with different plan for Alejo Véliz for next season as he’s not playing at Sevilla. Spurs want guaranteed game time for Alejo for next year as discussions will follow in the upcoming months. Véliz, set to return from Sevilla in any case. pic.twitter.com/zlnYJLr5w6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2024

Players to watch

Raphinha: Barcelona are open to offers for the 27-year-old Brazil forward, but it is understood he does not want to leave, writes Sport.

Brazil’s Raphinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Neves: Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are racing to sign the Portuguese Benfica midfielder, who has a 120 million euro (£102.6 million) release clause, says Sport Witness.

Lucas Paqueta: According to Football Insider, Manchester City are eager to make another move for the 26-year-old West Ham midfielder.