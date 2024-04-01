Mansfield’s match against Accrington postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Mansfield’s League Two game against Accrington was postponed on Monday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was announced by both clubs at 1.30pm, just 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.

A statement on Mansfield’s website read: “Mansfield Town expresses its disappointment in announcing that today’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Accrington Stanley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“The match referee deemed the pitch unplayable following a routine inspection of the playing surface after arriving at One Call Stadium this afternoon.”