Exeter come from behind to increase Cheltenham’s relegation worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Exeter come from behind to increase Cheltenham’s relegation worries

By Press Association
A general view of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Cheltenham. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022.
A general view of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Cheltenham. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022.

Exeter hit back from a goal down to claim a last-gasp 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

The home side opened the scoring through Ben Williams in the 51st minute but Luke Harris levelled five minutes later and Reece Cole won it from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Exeter were the better side during a first half played in heavy rain.

Mo Eisa was close to scoring against his old club in the fourth minute, racing through on goal and slotting past Luke Southwood, only for his shot to trickle just wide, before Ryan Woods forced Southwood into a good save in the 22nd minute.

Cheltenham made a double substitution at half-time and also adapted their formation and it quickly paid off.

Will Ferry found Sean Long and his cross was nodded in by Williams six minutes after he joined the action.

Harris levelled for Exeter five minutes later, receiving Tom Carroll’s pass and applying an expert finish in front of the 1,522 travelling fans.

The hosts nearly regained their lead in the 73rd minute when Joe Nuttall’s header from Liam Sercombe’s cross was parried but Ferry could not force the ball over the line from close range.

And Exeter won it at the end when Lewis Freestone handled Ryan Woods’ shot in the box and Cole made no mistake from the spot.