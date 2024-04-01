Kidderminster boost survival hopes with big win at champions Chesterfield

Kidderminster boosted their hopes of National League survival with a 3-1 win at Chesterfield, ending the champions’ 54-match unbeaten home run.

Harriers took a sixth-minute lead when Ashley Hemmings poked home, but the hosts equalised in the 31st minute when Matt Preston tried to clear the ball from a cross and turned it into his own net.

The Reds restored their advantage three minutes into the second half, however, Zak Brown tucking away the rebound after Ryan Boot had made an excellent one-on-one save.

Preston then sealed matters by scoring at the right end, the defender supplying the finish just before the hour mark after Chesterfield were unable to clear from a long throw-in.