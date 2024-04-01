Bolton reignite promotion push by thrashing Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Bolton reignite promotion push by thrashing Reading

By Press Association
Aaron Collins scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Collins scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)

Aaron Collins scored his first Bolton hat-trick as Wanderers beat Reading 5-2 to register a first League One win in three games and revive their automatic promotion hopes.

Collins netted a stunning 11th-minute opener and then converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Lewis Wing’s deflected long-range effort brought the Royals level.

He completed his first treble for more than two years after 77 minutes as Bolton closed to within three points of second-placed Derby, who travel to leaders Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Wanderers had not beaten Reading on home turf since the sides met in the Premier League in 2007.

But they took an early lead as Collins found the top corner from 25 yards.

Wing responded five minutes before half-time but Collins restored the advantage ahead of the break, scoring from the spot after being fouled by Amadou Mbengue.

Collins then played a role in the build-up to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s clever close-range finish in the 49th minute before completing his treble by lashing into the roof of the net.

Paul Mukairu grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for Reading, who are six points clear of the drop, but there was still time for Bodvarsson to score his second.