Nicke Kabamba bags brace as Barnet beat basement boys Oxford City By Press Association April 1 2024, 5:30pm Barnet's Nicke Kamamba scored twice for Barnet against Oxford City (Nick Potts/PA) Nicke Kabamba scored twice as leading National League play-off contenders Barnet beat bottom club Oxford City 3-1 at The Hive. It was a comfortable afternoon's work for the second-placed team, who opened up a four-point gap on Bromley in third. Gatlin O'Donkor opened the scoring just before half-time, before Kabamba's double in the space of nine minutes secured an emphatic win. Harvey Greenslade claimed a consolation goal for Oxford a minute from time, but it was City's 27th league defeat of the season.