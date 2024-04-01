Andre Breitenreiter happy with performance despite Huddersfield dropping points

Andre Breitenreiter was pleased with Huddersfield’s performance even as they let another lead slip in a 1-1 draw at Stoke to remain in the relegation zone.

The Terriers’ winless run stretched to six games, with Breitenreiter without a victory since his opening game in charge.

Bojan Radulovic broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time with his first goal following a January switch from HJK Helsinki.

But Huddersfield’s lead proved to be short-lived as a beautiful Ki-Jana Hoever strike levelled the scores shortly after the restart.

The visitors rallied in search of a late winner but could not hand their survival bid a boost.

“We are happy with the performance of the team today,” said Breitenreiter.

“We had a lot of injuries and it was a young team, but we controlled the first half and we knew that there’d be opportunities to create chances.

“Second half, we conceded another goal of the month (contender), it’s unbelievable, but again we must defend better and tighter.

“At the end of the game, if it’s fair or not fair, we should take the lead again and we had some big chances. But we didn’t score and this has been a problem for many weeks.

“It was sometimes too easy to concede the goals and we don’t capitalise from our opportunities.

“We have players with potential and in my opinion, they showed that today – but to win the close games we need the goal.

“We have to do the best with the situation and every player has to give his best for 30, 45 or 90 minutes.

“The boys want to play this style and I’m sure that this is the style to lead us to success.

“For every team at the bottom, it’s important to win because of confidence – the performance was good so we have to believe and do it every matchday.”

Huddersfield had an earlier Matty Pearson goal disallowed but Stoke spurned a host of chances to complete their comeback, with Luke McNally’s header cleared off the line.

The Potters remain precariously above the relegation zone, five points above the dotted line with six games remaining.

“We could have won it, especially in the second half, but four points over the Easter weekend is okay,” said boss Steven Schumacher after his side beat Hull on Friday.

“That was a bit of a battle; we started the game well but lost our way, they got on top and deserved to take the lead.

“We played with a bit more tempo and urgency in the second half, so it’s pleasing to come from behind and get something from the game.

“It’s important that everyone contributes goals so hopefully Hoever keeps that habit up and it was a brilliant finish.

“After that, we grew in confidence and got into some good areas but just didn’t manage to make one of them count.

“It was a good reaction from the lads in the second half; we were excellent and could have won it and then defended our box well.

“It’s a real positive that we’ve done that in the second half because it’s not easy here and the disappointment affects everybody too much.

“Nobody likes to concede a goal but they are going to happen at home; we can’t overreact to it and have to stay positive and keep believing.

“We take the point and move on. It was important not to lose and let Huddersfield get any closer to us.”