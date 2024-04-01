Mike Williamson looking to learn after MK Dons concede late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mike Williamson looking to learn after MK Dons concede late equaliser

By Press Association
Mike Williamson took the late equaliser ‘on the chin’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mike Williamson took the late equaliser ‘on the chin’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mike Williamson insisted lessons would be learned from MK Dons’ 3-3 draw with Notts County after being unimpressed with what he saw at Meadow Lane.

Substitute Ellis Harrison thought he had won the contest after scoring seven minutes from time with a fine finish, only for Aaron Nemane to net late on to share the spoils.

“I thought we started slow,” Dons boss Williamson said. “But we must give credit as to how good they are and how they set up and the courage they play with.

“It took us a while to get into the game and you could see flashes where we were us.”

The result keeps the Dons two points outside of the automatic promotion places having played two more games than the three sides above them, with Williamson saying he would take the result on the chin.

“I expected us to start better like we always do but the boys have given us everything since we have come in,” he added.

“But I’ve learned a lot today. There are a few things and I take responsibility for a lot of that.

“We didn’t lose the game, which is one thing, I am not standing here and taking responsibility for the defeat, but there are things out there I saw which I wasn’t pleased about and that reflects on me.

“I think I am going to take that performance on the chin and move on.”

The result puts an end to the Magpies’ poor home form having failed to win at Meadow Lane since the turn of the year, with boss Stuart Maynard having lost nine of his 14 games since arriving from Wealdstone.

Prior to Nemane’s leveller, a section of the stadium paraded a banner which read ‘Enough is Enough, Stuart Maynard out’.

“I didn’t see it to be honest,” Maynard explained. “The reception that they gave me and the players at the end of the game was incredible.

“We have a fan base here that really gets behind the team and I am proud to be managing this football club.

“When they boo at the end of some games, I get the frustrations because I am frustrated so I don’t take it personally. I just have to make sure I keep working hard to win games of football for this football club.

“You can look at it in two ways. If you go back and analyse the performances within those games, we haven’t deserved to lose many of them.

“Have we deserved to win a lot of them? Probably not. But we have deserved to get points, and sometimes those points turn into wins if you keep working hard.”