Chris Forino wishes ‘education and blessings’ to fan who racially abused him

Wycombe defender Chris Forino has wished “education and blessings” to a fan who he claimed racially abused him during Monday’s League One clash at Blackpool.

Forino reported an offensive remark made during his side’s goalless draw at Bloomfield Road but managed to hold his composure in the moment and in a subsequent social media post.

The 23-year-old wrote on X: “Firstly I want to say to the individual who made the racist remark I wish them nothing but education and blessings to be more open minded, there’s enough hatred in this world already.

“Blackpool and the officials handled the situation excellently so I thank them both.”

The Seasiders acknowledged the incident in a statement which read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Wycombe player Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

“The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.

“Blackpool condemn all forms of discrimination and continue to support the fight to eradicate racism from the sport and from society as a whole.”

Fans who may have witnessed the above have been urged to contact Blackpool or use the Report It app.