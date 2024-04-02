Football rumours: Newcastle tipped to move for Aaron Ramsdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle tipped to move for Aaron Ramsdale

By Press Association
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle are set to renew their interest in Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail. The Arsenal goalkeeper previously played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, and the Newcastle manager is said to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old, with the club seeking a younger goalkeeper this summer.

Staying with Newcastle, The Sun reports the club is braced for transfer bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old striker could attract as much as £100million.

Kalvin Phillips in action for England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Elsewhere, Kalvin Phillips is expected to be put up for permanent transfer in the summer by Manchester City. According to the Mail, City’s asking price for the 30-year-old midfielder will be around £30m, with Leeds believed to be interested in a potential move.

The Sun says Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan are in a race for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Reece James (John Walton/PA)

Reece James: Real Madrid are weighing a move for the Chelsea defender, according to Fichajes.

Evanilson: HITC reports Arsenal and Newcastle had scouts watching the Porto striker over the weekend.