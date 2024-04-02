Football rumours: Newcastle tipped to move for Aaron Ramsdale

What the papers say

Newcastle are set to renew their interest in Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail. The Arsenal goalkeeper previously played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, and the Newcastle manager is said to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old, with the club seeking a younger goalkeeper this summer.

Staying with Newcastle, The Sun reports the club is braced for transfer bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old striker could attract as much as £100million.

Kalvin Phillips in action for England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Elsewhere, Kalvin Phillips is expected to be put up for permanent transfer in the summer by Manchester City. According to the Mail, City’s asking price for the 30-year-old midfielder will be around £30m, with Leeds believed to be interested in a potential move.

The Sun says Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan are in a race for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵🔴 Understand Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona as free agent at the end of the current season. Massive respect between club and player but he’s leaving in June, decision made. 🇪🇸 Sergi Roberto could also leave for free but final decision will also depend on Xavi’s future. pic.twitter.com/Ec6b7bZAWP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

Man Utd anger Southampton with 'derisory' offer for former Man City chief as Sir Jim Ratcliffe frustrated in rebuild https://t.co/v7axVHeV70 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 1, 2024

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Reece James (John Walton/PA)

Reece James: Real Madrid are weighing a move for the Chelsea defender, according to Fichajes.

Evanilson: HITC reports Arsenal and Newcastle had scouts watching the Porto striker over the weekend.