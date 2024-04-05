Football rumours: Man Utd and Liverpool target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Man Utd and Liverpool target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

By Press Association
Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is being linked with two Premier League clubs (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is being linked with two Premier League clubs (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

What the papers say

Manchester United and Liverpool have both declared their interest in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, but the 22-year-old has reportedly told his manager that he would prefer a move to Italian club AC Milan, the Mirror reports. Zirkzee has scored 10 goals and produced three assists in 28 games for Bologna in Serie A this season.

Manchester United are also interested in 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to help bolster their defence, according to Football Transfers. Konsa has played 28 Premier League games for Villa this season.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could be heading to Old Trafford (Jacob King/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has attracted some interest from West Ham, who has a release clause in his contract of £8.6million, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Federico Valverde: Liverpool are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s Uruguayan 25-year-old midfielder who is worth around £150million, according to TeamTalk.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, right, is on Liverpool’s wish list (Tim Goode/PA)

Mikayil Faye: Arsenal are looking to match Manchester United’s bid for the 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back, Calciomercato reports.