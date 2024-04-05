Virgil van Dijk keen to spread ‘calmness’ at Liverpool during title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgil van Dijk keen to spread ‘calmness’ at Liverpool during title run-in

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has encouraged the squad to remain calm under pressure (Tim Markland/PA)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has encouraged the squad to remain calm under pressure (Tim Markland/PA)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hopes the composure he displays on and off the pitch can help get his team over the line in the title race.

The Netherlands centre-back’s coolness under pressure is one of his trademarks but since taking over the captaincy from Jordan Henderson in the summer he has tried to instil that across the squad.

Results so far suggest it is working as they head into the final eight matches of the season with a two-point lead at the top of the table following their 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

“The calmness I want in life personally – trying not to stress about the small things that shouldn’t have an influence on your state of mind – is something I try to implement in the group,” the 32-year-old, speaking at the launch of this year’s McDonald’s Fun Football programme which provides half a million children the chance to play football for free in 2024, told the PA news agency.

“Try to focus on where we have influence and that is our performances. I know I have a big role.

“I’m quite vocal but it’s more I’d rather have a good atmosphere outside the pitch, I want everyone to feel comfortable and feel happy and express themselves in the best way possible because then you can get the best out of everyone.

“That standard has been set over the last few years with our previous captain, who was outstanding, but obviously I do it my own way.

“The responsibility I have to the club goes around the world and I won’t take that for granted because it’s a special situation for myself to be captain of Liverpool.”

But Van Dijk’s calmness should not be mistaken for being laid back.

Behind the ease with which he often patrols the pitch is a winning mentality honed in childhood means any defeat still feels “horrible”.

As a youngster he would get angry if he lost so much as a tackle and he has channelled that to propel him to become one of the best defenders in the world.

Questions were asked about whether he would regain his best form following ACL surgery in 2020 and those intensified during the team’s struggles last season on their way to a fifth-placed finish but displays in the current campaign have proved the doubters wrong.

As he prepares to return to Old Trafford three weeks after an FA Cup exit to Manchester United, Van Dijk said the drive to win remains as strong as ever even if setbacks like last month remain painful.

“Horrible,” said the 32-year-old of how defeats feel. “It didn’t happen too many times this year but, still, I’m a winner.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the Carabao Cup
Van Dijk has already lifted his first trophy as Liverpool captain but could add two more this season (Adam Davy/PA)

“Even when I was the age of these kids if I lost a challenge or a game I could definitely be angry about it – but that is also something good.

“You need to make sure have that mentality and it is needed to get to the top and stay at the top.”

Having lifted his first trophy as Liverpool captain, Van Dijk will have a major role to play in the bid to add the Premier League and Europa League to February’s Carabao Cup win.

“It’s getting exciting. If you thought about a year ago, in a bit of transition, and where we are right now and what we have achieved so far this season everyone would have taken it with both hands,” he added.

“Two months left: there will be moments of nervousness, there will be games where we are struggling but it is about never giving up and enjoying every moment of it.

“Every team in the league would love to be in the position we are and that’s something you have to remind yourself.

Virgil van Dijk with children at a McDonald’s Fun Football event
Van Dijk helped launch this year’s McDonald’s Fun Football programme, available to all children aged five to 11 across the UK (PA)

“These are the times you want to be a football player: to win that (Premier League) again would be absolutely unbelievable, especially after the season we had last year.

“We have a big one at the weekend, then the chaos starts again with those games coming thick and fast.”

