Rob Key says England’s Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket this summer

England managing director Rob Key has said that Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket this summer but will hopefully be ready for June’s T20 World Cup.

The Sussex quick is being eased back into action having struggled with stress fractures in his elbow.

His last Test for England was more than three years ago in February 2021, but he has since represented England in white-ball cricket, with his last outing coming in a T20 against Bangladesh last year.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Key confirmed that Archer will not play a part in England’s red-ball summer, when Ben Stokes’ side have Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Archer last played Test cricket in February 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The whole plan with Jofra is he’s going to play white-ball cricket for this summer and going into the winter,” Key told Sky Sports.

“Then hopefully next summer, when we play India and then onto the Ashes, we get him back for Test cricket.

“It’s a slow process to get him back for all forms.”

Although Archer will not be involved in Test cricket for England, the aim is that he can be fit for this year’s T20 World Cup taking place in the West Indies and the United States.

Key is also hopeful the fast bowler can be involved in the T20 series against Pakistan in May.

Key hopes Archer can be involved for England’s white-ball series against Pakistan next month (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Jofra has been out with Sussex in India for pre-season and bowled quickly out there, he bowled really well,” Key added.

“He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he’s going to play a bit of club cricket, all about getting himself ready for that T20 World Cup.

“He’ll hopefully play the Pakistan series, but it’s always fingers-crossed at the moment with Jofra.

“What we’re going to do is take it slower (rather) than trying to go too quickly so that we get him back for not just a short period but we get him for a long period.”