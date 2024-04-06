Hallam Hope on target as Oldham draw with Rochdale By Press Association April 6 2024, 2:38pm April 6 2024, 2:38pm Share Hallam Hope on target as Oldham draw with Rochdale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4941925/hallam-hope-on-target-as-oldham-draw-with-rochdale/ Copy Link Hallam Hope gave Oldham the lead in their 1-1 draw with Rochdale (Tess Derry/PA) Oldham and Rochdale shared the derby honours in a 1-1 National League draw at Boundary Park. Hallam Hope put the Latics ahead inside six minutes, finding the net against Rochdale for the second time this season following a penetrating run from Josh Lundstram. Rochdale levelled after 27 minutes when Sam Mather got the decisive touch at a corner directed to the near post for the ball to trickle over the line. Both sides had chances to take three points before a near-9,000 crowd, with Oldham striker Andy Dallas unfortunate to see his well-struck effort bounce off a post.