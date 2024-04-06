Brad Halliday marks 100th Bradford appearance with winner against Gillingham

Gillingham’s play-off hopes took another dent with a second defeat in five days in Yorkshire.

Easter Monday’s 5-1 thrashing by Harrogate was followed with a 1-0 loss at Bradford.

Jake Turner, who was recalled in Gillingham’s goal after nine games out, made a good early block to deny Andy Cook.

But the visitors must have been wondering how they trailed at half-time.

Sam Walker tipped over Oli Hawkins’ header from Remeao Hutton’s cross before Daniel Oyegoke pulled off a goal-line clearance to deny former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng.

Bradford goalkeeper Walker then left Gillingham defender Conor Masterson holding his head in disbelief with a superb reaction save.

The hosts made the most of Walker’s heroics by taking the lead just before half-time as Brad Halliday marked his 100th appearance for the club with a left-footed finish from outside the box that went through the diving Turner.

Tyreik Wright shot wide and then saw another effort beaten out by Turner, who also pushed Cook’s header over the crossbar.

Substitute Josh Andrews had Gillingham’s best chance but they went home pointless.