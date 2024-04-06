Brad Halliday marks 100th Bradford appearance with winner against Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brad Halliday marks 100th Bradford appearance with winner against Gillingham

By Press Association
Brad Halliday was on target for Bradford (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Gillingham’s play-off hopes took another dent with a second defeat in five days in Yorkshire.

Easter Monday’s 5-1 thrashing by Harrogate was followed with a 1-0 loss at Bradford.

Jake Turner, who was recalled in Gillingham’s goal after nine games out, made a good early block to deny Andy Cook.

But the visitors must have been wondering how they trailed at half-time.

Sam Walker tipped over Oli Hawkins’ header from Remeao Hutton’s cross before Daniel Oyegoke pulled off a goal-line clearance to deny former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng.

Bradford goalkeeper Walker then left Gillingham defender Conor Masterson holding his head in disbelief with a superb reaction save.

The hosts made the most of Walker’s heroics by taking the lead just before half-time as Brad Halliday marked his 100th appearance for the club with a left-footed finish from outside the box that went through the diving Turner.

Tyreik Wright shot wide and then saw another effort beaten out by Turner, who also pushed Cook’s header over the crossbar.

Substitute Josh Andrews had Gillingham’s best chance but they went home pointless.