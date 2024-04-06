Leeds slip-up in promotion race as Coventry boost play-off hopes

Leeds missed the chance to go top of the Championship after suffering their first defeat in 16 league games at the hands of Coventry.

Ellis Simms nodded in his 17th of the season inside the first 10 minutes before Haji Wright’s brilliant finish shortly after half time but the Sky Blues in control

Joel Piroe gave Leeds hope with 14 minutes remaining but Mark Robins’ men remain within four points of the top six.

It was an important victory for Coventry, who kept pace after Norwich’s 1-0 victory over Ipswich in the lunchtime kick-off.

Simms put the Sky Blues ahead with his 14th goal in 11 games in all competitions when he nodded in from close range.

It followed good work from Bobby Thomas, who hooked Josh Eccles’ corner back into the danger zone before Liam Kitching’s header found Simms inside the six-yard box.

It was a welcome contribution for Kitching, who had scored two own goals in Coventry’s 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff on Monday.

From there Robins’ men went in search of a second as they carved the shaky Leeds back-line apart minutes later.

Kasey Palmer’s smart pass played in the returning Callum O’Hare but his shot was well blocked by the legs of Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

Palmer then saw his effort ricochet off a Leeds defender to safety, while Simms flashed an effort wide following Haji Wright’s knock down.

At the other end, Junior Firpo’s cross looked to be on a plate for Patrick Bamford but the forward couldn’t make a clean contact in what proved to be Daniel Farke’s side’s best chance of the first half.

Coventry deservedly doubled their lead after the break after an incisive breakaway from Crysencio Summerville’s free kick.

Milan van Ewijk brought the ball away from danger and laid off to Eccles, whose mesmerising ball into the box was met by a brilliantly-improvised finish by Wright with the outside of his right foot.

Leeds went in search of a goal to halve the deficit and looked most threatening through Summerville, who forced Brad Collins into action for the first time in the afternoon at his near post.

Jake Bidwell’s acrobatics then prevented the Dutchman from equalising as he cleared Summerville’s effort off the line for a corner.

Substitute Piroe gave Leeds hope in the closing stages when he calmly side-footed home following persistent work from Georginio Rutter.

Piroe had a golden chance to salvage a point in injury time but his effort was kept out by Collins as Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow at the CBS Arena.