MK Dons climb into the top three and deepen Forest Green’s relegation problems

MK Dons’ automatic promotion hopes were handed a boost as goals in each half from Max Dean and Alex Gilbey sealed a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at bottom club Forest Green.

Struggling Rovers pressed the self-destruct button five minutes before the break. Dominic Thompson inexplicably surrendered the ball to Dean, who finished well beyond Vicente Reyes.

A scuffle ensued as both teams entered the tunnel at the break but it was the promotion-chasing Dons who came out punching a minute after the restart and Norwich loanee Reyes kept out a Gilbey strike from the edge of the box.

Gilbey grabbed the visitors’ second in the 50th minute. Leeds loanee Lewis Bate cut Rovers open for Kyran Lofthouse to pick out Gilbey, who made no mistake.

The victory sees Mike Williamson’s side climb into the automatic promotion places with three games to go.

Rovers remain rooted to the foot of the table, three points adrift of third from bottom Sutton with four games to play.