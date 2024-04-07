Harrison Burrows’ brace snatches Peterborough victory in the EFL Trophy

Skipper Harrison Burrows scored twice as Peterborough snatched the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wycombe.

The clash between two Sky Bet League One sides looked to be heading to extra time until three goals came in the last six minutes of normal time.

Burrows fired in the opener in the 85th minute, only for Dale Taylor to volley in an equaliser for Wycombe four minutes later.

Posh skipper Burrows secured the win in the first minute of stoppage time when his deep cross to the back post beat goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

After spending much of the first half on the back foot, Peterborough started to have more of the contest as it went on and Ravizzoli had to get down well behind a group of defenders to turn away a fierce 42nd-minute shot from Jadel Katongo.

The Wycombe goalkeeper was called into action again just before the interval when he denied the onrushing Joel Randall following a defence-splitting pass from Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Chairboys almost went in front 11 seconds into the second half when a lobbed effort from Richard Kone only just cleared the crossbar.

A fine solo run from Kwame Poku in the 54th minute ended with a shot which went high and wide.

Peterborough were dominating but goalkeeper Jed Steer almost gifted Kieran Sadlier the opener after 67 minutes. His clearance went straight to the forward but Sadlier narrowly shot over the woodwork from the edge of the area.

It seemed increasingly likely that one goal would win the contest and Burrows grabbed the opener in the 85th minute. A cutback from Ephron Mason-Clark was collected by the Posh captain on the edge of the area and his shot had enough to beat Ravizzoli.

However, that sparked the game into life and Wycombe snatched an equaliser through substitute Taylor. He connected with a loose ball from a deep free-kick from outside the area and Steer could not keep it out.

There was more drama to come as Burrows delivered a deep cross from almost out on the touchline that went over the head of Ravizzoli and into the net to break Wycombe hearts.