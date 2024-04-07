Harrison Burrows’ brace snatches Peterborough victory in the EFL Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrison Burrows’ brace snatches Peterborough victory in the EFL Trophy

By Press Association
Harrison Burrows and manager Darren Ferguson lift the EFL Trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Harrison Burrows and manager Darren Ferguson lift the EFL Trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Skipper Harrison Burrows scored twice as Peterborough snatched the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wycombe.

The clash between two Sky Bet League One sides looked to be heading to extra time until three goals came in the last six minutes of normal time.

Burrows fired in the opener in the 85th minute, only for Dale Taylor to volley in an equaliser for Wycombe four minutes later.

Posh skipper Burrows secured the win in the first minute of stoppage time when his deep cross to the back post beat goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

After spending much of the first half on the back foot, Peterborough started to have more of the contest as it went on and Ravizzoli had to get down well behind a group of defenders to turn away a fierce 42nd-minute shot from Jadel Katongo.

The Wycombe goalkeeper was called into action again just before the interval when he denied the onrushing Joel Randall following a defence-splitting pass from Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Chairboys almost went in front 11 seconds into the second half when a lobbed effort from Richard Kone only just cleared the crossbar.

A fine solo run from Kwame Poku in the 54th minute ended with a shot which went high and wide.

Peterborough were dominating but goalkeeper Jed Steer almost gifted Kieran Sadlier the opener after 67 minutes. His clearance went straight to the forward but Sadlier narrowly shot over the woodwork from the edge of the area.

It seemed increasingly likely that one goal would win the contest and Burrows grabbed the opener in the 85th minute. A cutback from Ephron Mason-Clark was collected by the Posh captain on the edge of the area and his shot had enough to beat Ravizzoli.

However, that sparked the game into life and Wycombe snatched an equaliser through substitute Taylor. He connected with a loose ball from a deep free-kick from outside the area and Steer could not keep it out.

There was more drama to come as Burrows delivered a deep cross from almost out on the touchline that went over the head of Ravizzoli and into the net to break Wycombe hearts.