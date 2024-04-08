The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association April 8 2024, 5:02am April 8 2024, 5:02am Share The sporting weekend in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4942701/the-sporting-weekend-in-pictures-9/ Copy Link Liverpool were left frustrated at Old Trafford as Manchester United rallied for a 2-2 draw (Martin Rickett/PA) Manchester United put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations as they recovered from a poor first half to hold Jurgen Klopp’s side in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Max Verstappen cruised to another win in the Japanese Grand Prix, while Northampton Saints advanced to the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action. Liverpool needed Mohamed Salah’s late penalty to salvage a draw (Martin Rickett/PA) Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA) Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates his second goal and Manchester City’s fourth in their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA) Rabbi Matondo scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Rangers came back to draw 3-3 with rivals Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA) Max Verstappen is doused in champagne by Carlos Sainz after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Hiro Komae/AP) Seventeen-year-old Olivia Newman-Baronius equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record in London, putting her in line for a Paralympic place (Zac Goodwin/PA) England’s Lottie Woad won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament on Saturday (George Walker IV/AP) Wolves players surround referee Tony Harrington after having a stoppage-time equaliser disallowed in a 2-1 home defeat to West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)