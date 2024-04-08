Serge Gnabry relishing Arsenal return and clash with former mentor Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serge Gnabry relishing Arsenal return and clash with former mentor Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Serge Gnabry is in form following an injury-hit spell (Tom Weller/dpa via AP/PA)
Serge Gnabry is in form following an injury-hit spell (Tom Weller/dpa via AP/PA)

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is relishing a reunion with mentor Mikel Arteta and has backed former club Arsenal to be one of European football’s leading sides for the foreseeable future.

Gnabry played alongside current Gunners boss Arteta under Arsene Wenger after joining the north London club in 2012 at the age of 16.

The Germany international, who is preparing to return to Emirates Stadium for Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, has fond memories of being tutored by the Spanish tactician.

“He’s now fully absorbed in his role as coach and thinks very strategically,” Gnabry said of Arteta, speaking to Bayern’s website.

“In my time, he was already an experienced player. He was the captain, a leader who spoke to everyone and communicated a lot.

“He was very helpful to us as young players back then. He built us up, always gave us good tips, always tried to guide us so that we stayed focused and gave everything.”

Arsenal’s quest for European glory comes amid a thrilling three-way tussle for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Arsenal have had what it takes to play at the top again for a long time,” continued Gnabry.

Mikel Arteta, pictured, is a former team-mate of Serge Gnabry
Mikel Arteta, pictured, is a former team-mate of Serge Gnabry (Nick Potts/PA)

“The team has a certain flair and exudes strength. The odds are probably 50-50.

“They’re formidable in their own stadium with their fans behind them. It will be a difficult task, with two strong teams coming up against each other.

“It’s a do-or-die game – that’s where we’re usually particularly strong. Reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League would give us a huge boost. It’s our big goal.

“I’m really looking forward to it. During the draw, I said it was bound to happen. I’m extremely happy to be going there again after almost eight years.”

Gnabry has suffered an injury-hit season and, despite registering three goals in four Bundesliga appearances since his latest return, Bayern’s title defence has effectively ended.

Serge Gnabry scored his only Premier League goal against Swansea in September 2013
Serge Gnabry scored his only Premier League goal against Swansea in September 2013 (David Davies/PA)

He also endured a frustrating time with Arsenal, being restricted to just 10 Premier League appearances and spending an unsuccessful loan spell with West Brom before returning to his homeland with Werder Bremen in 2016.

The 28-year-old, who moved on to Bayern a year later, has no regrets about the bold choice he made as a teenager.

“That time had a huge impact on me,” he said.

“Daring to leave my familiar surroundings at 16 was a huge step, both on a personal and footballing level.

“Playing for a club like Arsenal was a great privilege at the time.

“Of course there were ups and downs, but I enjoyed my time there and got to know a lot of fantastic people. In the end, it was the right decision.”