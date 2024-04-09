Ayr edge towards safety with battling point against Greenock Morton By Press Association April 9 2024, 10:24pm April 9 2024, 10:24pm Share Ayr edge towards safety with battling point against Greenock Morton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4944770/ayr-edge-towards-safety-with-battling-point-against-greenock-morton/ Copy Link Ayr drew 1-1 with Greenock Morton at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ayr moved four points clear of the Scottish Championship relegation play-off spot as Anton Dowds’ header earned a 1-1 draw against Greenock Morton at Somerset Park. Dowds nodded in just before the interval as he connected with a fine Francis Amartey cross. That cancelled out Kirk Broadfoot’s 21st-minute opener for the visitors, the veteran defender meeting Michael Garrity’s free-kick to flick past Josh Clarke. Dowds went close to hitting a winner, rattling the crossbar with a shot eight minutes after the break. Ayr, in seventh, moved another point clear of ninth-placed Inverness with four matches to go, and are two points behind sixth-placed Morton.