Wrexham seal successive promotions by thrashing Forest Green

Wrexham completed back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green in grave danger of dropping out of the Football League.

A corner after 17 minutes led to Lee’s opener following a frantic goalmouth scramble after Mullin’s header was blocked.

It took last season’s National League champions just six minutes to double their lead.

Lee was again involved, releasing James McClean, who picked out Mullin at the back post to head in his 24th of the season.

Thoroughly dominant in the first half, Wrexham’s third came as defender Eoghan O’Connell tried his luck from distance. His shot took a cruel deflection off Inniss which left goalkeeper Vicente Reyes helpless.

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left) celebrates in front of the fans (Jacob King/PA).

There was still time for Mullin to hit Wrexham’s fourth before half-time.

A corner was only half-cleared to the unmarked striker on the edge of the area and his shot deflected into the goal.

Barnett got in on the act in the second half with a stunning volley from McClean’s cross to make it 5-0.

And Marriott completed the scoring six minutes from time as Wrexham and their Hollywood star owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were able to celebrate another promotion.