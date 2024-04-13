Wrexham seal successive promotions by thrashing Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wrexham seal successive promotions by thrashing Forest Green

By Press Association
Wrexham fans celebrate their promotion (Jacob King/PA).
Wrexham fans celebrate their promotion (Jacob King/PA).

Wrexham completed back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green in grave danger of dropping out of the Football League.

A corner after 17 minutes led to Lee’s opener following a frantic goalmouth scramble after Mullin’s header was blocked.

It took last season’s National League champions just six minutes to double their lead.

Lee was again involved, releasing James McClean, who picked out Mullin at the back post to head in his 24th of the season.

Thoroughly dominant in the first half, Wrexham’s third came as defender Eoghan O’Connell tried his luck from distance. His shot took a cruel deflection off Inniss which left goalkeeper Vicente Reyes helpless.

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left) celebrates in front of the fans
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left) celebrates in front of the fans (Jacob King/PA).

There was still time for Mullin to hit Wrexham’s fourth before half-time.

A corner was only half-cleared to the unmarked striker on the edge of the area and his shot deflected into the goal.

Barnett got in on the act in the second half with a stunning volley from McClean’s cross to make it 5-0.

And Marriott completed the scoring six minutes from time as Wrexham and their Hollywood star owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were able to celebrate another promotion.