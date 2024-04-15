Football rumours: Niko Kovac emerges as potential Jurgen Klopp replacement

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Niko Kovac is being considered to succeed the departing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The former Croatia and Bayern Munich manager is a free agent after being sacked by Wolfsburg in March

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac (Tess Derry/PA)

Newcastle have their sights set on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, with the attacking midfielder continuing to impress in the Premier League this season, writes the Mirror.

The Sun reports that Marcus Rashford will remain at Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain indicating no interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Social media round-up

🔴⚪️ Spartak Moscow have fired the manager Guillermo Abascal. Pascal Jansen, one of the main candidates on club’s list as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/SPqXkblG2Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2024

Man Utd managerial target OUT of race to replace Ten Hag 👋https://t.co/oSCZ3K8BzM — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 14, 2024

Players to watch

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Tottenham are tracking the Leicester midfielder and are understood to be keen to sign him for up to a £40 million price tag, says Football Insider.

Riccardo Calafiori: Tottenham are also interested in signing the 21-year-old Italian defender from Champions League-chasing Bologna this summer, writes Tuttosport.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Bryan Gil (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bryan Gil: Again, there is movement at Tottenham, with Spanish winger Bryan Gil mulling over a departure and Spurs are willing to let him go on a permanent transfer, according to Give Me Sport.