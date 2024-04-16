Barrow stop rot but Danilo Orsi penalty earns draw at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barrow stop rot but Danilo Orsi penalty earns draw at Crawley

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi scored Crawley’s equaliser (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Barrow ended a run of three successive defeats with a 1-1 draw at Crawley, a result which also keeps the Red Devils in the play-off places.

Emile Acquah headed Barrow in front shortly before the break, but Danilo Orsi’s penalty midway through the second half gave Scott Lindsey’s side a deserved point.

Crawley, with only two home wins since New Year’s Day, had an early let-off when their former striker Dom Telford mis-kicked in front of goal and the ball ran to the recalled Luca Stephenson whose shot was blocked by goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Barrow keeper Paul Farman made a one-handed save to deny Ade Adeyemo just before the half-hour mark after a clever one-two with Klaidi Lolos.

The Bluebirds broke the deadlock nine minutes before the break when Acquah headed his eighth of the season from the centre of the goal following a cross by Elliot Newby.

Crawley threatened on the stroke of half-time when Will Wright fed Lolos and his shot on the turn was turned over the bar by the alert Farman.

The Red Devils levelled on 64 minutes when leading scorer Orsi sent Farman the wrong way from the penalty spot for his 20th of the season after Rory Feeley was penalised for handball.

Orsi later failed to convert a pass from Liam Kelly before Farman kept out a low drive from substitute Adam Campbell.

Barrow also posed a threat and substitute Sam Foley put a good chance over when well placed before a header from Lolos was off target at the other end as the match ended all square.