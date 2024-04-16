Paris Maghoma rescues point as Bolton’s automatic promotion hopes dashed By Press Association April 16 2024, 10:00pm April 16 2024, 10:00pm Share Paris Maghoma rescues point as Bolton’s automatic promotion hopes dashed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4951844/paris-maghoma-rescues-point-as-boltons-automatic-promotion-hopes-dashed/ Copy Link Paris Maghoma equalised for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA) Paris Maghoma rescued a point but a 2-2 Sky Bet League One draw with Shrewsbury dented Bolton’s hopes of automatic promotion. The third tier’s lowest scorers twice shocked their hosts by taking the lead. But facing a first home defeat to their visitors for 34 years, Bolton salvaged a draw when Maghoma fired home his ninth goal of the campaign after 71 minutes. However, Ian Evatt’s side still trail second-placed Derby by three points, with both teams having two further games to play. Shrewsbury survived an early scare when Mal Benning deflected a Cameron Jerome effort against his own post. Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi – in excellent form throughout – twice denied Aaron Collins before Tom Bloxham’s surging run and excellent delivery set up Daniel Udoh’s 21st-minute opener. Veteran Jerome equalised after 41 minutes with his first Bolton league goal and first since scoring for Luton in October 2022. But Jordan Shipley’s stunning left-footed effort from Elliott Bennett’s corner, two minutes later, restored Town’s lead. In the second half, Bolton battered away in vain until Maghoma’s goal salvaged a draw.