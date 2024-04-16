Wealdstone not safe yet after late loss to Eastleigh

Wealdstone require just a point from their final game at Oldham on Saturday to mathematically secure National League safety after Chris Maguire’s 88th-minute strike earned Eastleigh a 1-0 win.

Maguire bent a superb free-kick over the head of Stones goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst to seal his side’s third consecutive win.

Wealdstone also went into the game in fine form and threatened to claim an early advantage as Nathan Ferguson came close before Aaron Henry hit the bar direct from a corner.

But Eastleigh recovered and Maguire missed an opportunity to put the visitors in front before he rifled home the winning free-kick with two minutes left.