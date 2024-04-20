Marco Silva wants Andreas Pereira to continue to make the right impression

Fulham boss Marco Silva will continue to demand more from Andreas Pereira as the Brazilian looks to maintain his form heading into the closing weeks of the Premier League season.

Pereira scored both goals in Fulham’s 2-0 victory at West Ham last weekend, which was a first win in four matches.

The former Manchester United attacking midfielder had not found the net since August, but is top of Fulham’s assists with eight so far.

The consistency of Pereira, who was born in Belgium, has seen him recalled into the Brazil national team, featuring in both March friendlies against England at Wembley and then Spain.

Silva feels the 28-year-old, who had a successful loan spell at Flamengo before signing for Fulham in the summer of 2022, still has plenty more to offer.

“Andreas, last season made a huge impact. Before he joined us, he played more as a second midfielder and not so offensive,” the Fulham boss said.

“This season, he is going to have one of the best assist records for us – and we will demand more.

“Last week, he showed the desire to arrive in the right areas.”

Fulham host Liverpool on Sunday looking to further dent the Reds’ ambitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta and also slumped to what could prove a costly home defeat against Crystal Palace to lose ground in the Premier League title race.

Fulham have pushed Liverpool in each of their three meetings this season, being narrowly edged out 4-3 after a dramatic finish at Anfield in their league match at the start of December followed by what was a tight Carabao Cup semi-final over two legs.

“Probably some of them (have been) too open for a manager to enjoy, but yes, at Anfield and at the Cottage as well, they have been really – in some moments – emotional games, in other moments entertaining,” Silva said at a press conference.

“Tight games always, in some of them dramatic ends of the match. But even last season, it was really tough for them to come to play at Craven Cottage (in the) Carabao Cup this season, too.”

Silva added: “We want to make life really difficult for Liverpool, to give them a match.

“Let’s hope we can get a different result than the last games that we played against them.

Fulham could yet challenge for a top-10 finish.

“I think we are in the best moment of the season,” Silva said. “We haven’t had big injuries in the last month and a half, or two months.

“It, of course, creates a competition inside our squad that helps myself and the players to reach a different level and good headaches for me to decide, which is always the better situation to plan a game and prepare for the next game.”