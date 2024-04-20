Louis Storey seals Gateshead comeback with late winner against Bromley

Gateshead came from behind to beat Vanarama National League play-off rivals Bromley 2-1 at Gateshead International Stadium.

Olufela Olomola netted the opener for the visitors after 12 minutes. Kamarl Grant picked out Myles Weston, whose cross was converted by the former Scunthorpe forward.

Bromley had the chance to double their lead when Jude Arthurs went down in the box but Louis Dennis’ effort from the spot was saved by James Montgomery.

Greg Olley scored the equaliser 12 minutes from time and Gateshead hit the post through Kain Adom before Louis Storey grabbed the winner two minutes from time.