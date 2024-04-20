In-form Doncaster come from behind to beat play-off rivals Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In-form Doncaster come from behind to beat play-off rivals Barrow

By Press Association
Joe Ironside scored twice for Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Ironside scored twice for Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster roared back from two goals down to beat play-off rivals Barrow 4-2 and secure a ninth successive win.

It appeared as though Rovers’ incredible charge from relegation danger to play-off contention had ended as goals from Emile Acquah and Rory Feely gave Barrow a two-goal advantage at the break.

But a Joe Ironside penalty reduced the deficit and set up a grandstand finish, with Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins both netting in the final five minutes and Ironside adding a fourth deep into added time to secure a remarkable win.

Doncaster fell behind after 35 minutes when Acquah powered in a header from a Robbie Gotts cross and Barrow doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Feely headed in from a corner.

Rovers were presented with a way back into the game when Ironside was felled by Niall Canavan and found the bottom corner from the penalty spot.

Adelakun raced on to a ball over the top from Tom Anderson and finished calmly in the 85th minute, with Biggins heading home from a Tommy Rowe cross three minutes later.

Ironside tapped in from close range to seal it in stoppage time.