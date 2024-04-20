Scott Lindsey bemoans missed chances and defensive ‘calamity’ in Crawley draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey bemoans missed chances and defensive ‘calamity’ in Crawley draw

By Press Association
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey was far from impressed by his side’s defending (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey rued missed opportunities and also branded his team’s defending a “calamity” after they were held to a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Sutton.

Liam Kelly fired the play-off chasing visitors ahead three minutes before the break, but the hosts hit back with second-half goals from top scorer Charlie Lakin and Olly Sanderson as they chased a vital win in their bid to avoid the drop.

However, Klaidi Lolos rescued a dramatic late point with a stoppage-time equaliser to leave Crawley still holding on to seventh spot, although now only ahead of in-form Doncaster on goal difference having played a game more.

“We missed loads of opportunities to score in the first half,” said Lindsey.

“We created loads, certainly in the first 20 minutes. We could have been three or four [goals] up.

“But we didn’t take those opportunities and chances.”

He added: “I felt in the first half we were OK, but I thought in the second half we wasn’t.

“I think we probably played too direct, it became an end-to-end game. It was probably like that all game, which helped them [Sutton]. They want it to be like that.”

Lindsey was also far from pleased with the two goals his side conceded as they threw away their lead.

“Their first goal, for a start, was never a foul in the build-up,” he said. “The referee [Lewis Smith] got drawn into it, it’s so naive it’s a joke.

“He gives a free-kick and they score. I was disappointed with that goal from an official’s point of view.

“And their second goal is just a calamity again, I don’t know what we’re doing.

“We don’t need to roll the ball out, we just need to take our time at that moment.

“But I felt like we were anxious today with our play, certainly in the second half.

“We came in in front at half-time and we were happy, but we feel as if we can play more.

“But in the second half we didn’t, so I’m disappointed.”

Sutton manager Steve Morison knows his side are all but down despite their battling display.

The club remain second-bottom, three points behind Colchester and with an inferior goal difference of seven goals.

Colchester also have a game in hand and require just one point from their final two fixtures to avoid relegation.

“We’re still in the fight, but it’s out of our hands completely,” said Morison.

“We had to better Colchester’s result, which we did, but we had the life sucked out of us when they scored the second goal.

“They scored a very good goal to go 1-0 up at half-time, so then it was the opportunity to speak to the players at half-time and tell them to give everything they’ve got in the second half, perform better and have no regrets.

“I think they did that in the second half, but I’m so gutted to have conceded [that second goal] in the way we did.

“The players were on their knees at the end, they gave it their all. It just wasn’t quite enough.

“Their goal was frustrating, but I’m really proud of the players’ efforts today.”