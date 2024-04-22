Jurgen Klopp hopeful luck is on Liverpool’s side for Premier League finale

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful fortune is on Liverpool’s side for the Premier League run-in after their 3-1 victory at Fulham moved them joint top of the table with Arsenal.

The Reds scored through Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota as they bounced back from Thursday’s Europa League exit to Atalanta and their Anfield defeat to Crystal Palace.

Klopp admitted the title race excites him, citing rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, much like Liverpool, will need luck during an intense period.

Liverpool have five games remaining and Klopp said: “Maybe if we can keep it as exciting then in the end fortune is maybe then on our side. We don’t know. We have to try to win as many games as somehow possible, to win as many points as somehow possible.

“It is an intense season for all of us; everybody needs luck in moments, each of the three teams need that. So, it will be an interesting race and so I am happy that we are in and that part I enjoy.”

Cody Gakpo slipped Jota through in the 72nd minute before the Portugal attacker finished with a drilled first-time strike into the bottom right-hand corner.

Klopp lauded the pair’s availability ahead of their final fixtures.

“It is just super-cool to have Diogo back,” Klopp added.

“He can play all three positions up front. It is as important that Cody Gakpo is back. He wasn’t injured, but he was a little bit struggling.

“He is now fully back since three or four games. He is physically there, is extremely strong, keeps the ball and stuff like this, so that’s really helpful as well.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva admitted his side’s reaction after Liverpool’s second goal was not good enough.

He said: “From that moment, I agree the reaction was not so good. It was not good enough, not like the first half reaction, and it was more difficult for us to create chances to equalise.”