Football rumours: Five clubs in the race to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

What the papers say

Five clubs are in the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, Football Insider reports, with Arsenal and Manchester United joining Manchester City, Juventus and Chelsea. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in 14 games for Palace this season.

The Sun says Barcelona have joined Arsenal in the fight for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with the Spanish club hoping to strike a deal with the Magpies for a player reported to be valued at around £90million. The 24-year-old Sweden international has scored 17 goals in 24 Premier League games for Newcastle this season.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona (Richard Sellers/PA)

Meanwhile, the credentials of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be assessed by new technical director Jason Wilcox as the club decides on the Dutchman’s future, according to the Telegraph, while the same outlet says former Wolvers manager Julen Lopetegui is a contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham.

Social media round-up

Tottenham are reportedly in preliminary discussions over the signing of Serie A star Patrick Dorgu, despite the 19-year-old hoping to join London rivals Chelsea 👀 https://t.co/9bk1Nyty7t — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 23, 2024

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Man United work on agreeing early Jarrad Branthwaite deal with Everton. 💬 ✍️: @SportsPeteO#MUFC #EFCFull story ⬇️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) April 22, 2024

Players to watch

Viktor Gyokeres: The 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon striker is Arsenal’s top target as the Gunners prepare to make several signings this summer, Football Transfers reports.

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly a target for Crystal Palace (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wilfred Ndidi: Crystal Palace are interested in the Leicester midfielder who is available for a free transfer this summer, according to Talksport.