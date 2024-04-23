Ex-Barrow striker Tyler Smith nets late Bradford winner to dent play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Barrow striker Tyler Smith nets late Bradford winner to dent play-off hopes

By Press Association
Tyler Smith scored Bradford’s winner at the death (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Tyler Smith scored Bradford’s winner at the death (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Former Barrow striker Tyler Smith came back to haunt his old side with a late winner as their quest to make the League Two play-offs goes down to the final day after a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Bradford.

The Bluebirds have endured a poor run at the worst part of the season with just one point from six.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep out Andy Cook in the 20th minute, while talented 20-year-old Bobby Pointon fired the Bantams ahead with a fine strike after 29 minutes.

Home forward Cole Stockton saw an effort cleared off the line and their pressing told as Kian Spence levelled with a fine free-kick on the hour.

Pete Wild made four changes in the final 15 minutes in a bid for the home side to get a season-defining goal.

Barrow substitute David Worrall could only fire straight at Sam Walker, but it was the visitors who secured the three points as the hosts were left with a nervous wait.

Smith – who spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barrow – came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner from Cook’s flick on.