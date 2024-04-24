Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord over move to appoint Arne Slot as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord over move to appoint Arne Slot as new manager

By Press Association
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as the leading contender for the Liverpool job (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as the leading contender for the Liverpool job (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord in their bid to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager, the PA news agency understands.

Slot, 45, has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and the Dutchman is ready to fulfil his dream move to a top Premier League club.

But Feyenoord do not want to lose their manager and will demand significant compensation for the man who guided the Dutch club to their first title in six years last season.

Slot signed a contract extension with Feyenoord last summer
Slot signed a contract extension with Feyenoord last summer (Richard Sellers/PA)

Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie table and won the Dutch Cup at the weekend, while Slot extended his contract with the Dutch club last summer until 2026.

Liverpool can expect Feyenoord to take a tough stance in the negotiations as Slot wants to take some of his backroom staff with him to Anfield.

It is understood Liverpool consider Slot to fit all the criteria set out in their recruitment process, although they are still looking at other contenders.

It has been reported that Liverpool will have to pay “considerably more than 10 million euros” if they are to land their man.

Michael Edwards, who recently returned to the fold as the chief executive of football for Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, having previously been the club’s sporting director, and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have been tasked with the unenviable task of finding Klopp’s replacement.

Xabi Alonso has committed himself to Bayer Leverkusen after leading them to the Bundesliga titl
Xabi Alonso has committed himself to Bayer Leverkusen after leading them to the Bundesliga title (PA via DPA)

Having seen one leading candidate in former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso commit himself to Bayer Leverkusen, who he has just led to their first Bundesliga title, others such as Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim – now linked with West Ham – and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi have also been under consideration.

Slot has turned down previous offers to work in the Premier League. He opted not to take on the Leeds job after they sacked Jesse Marsch in February last year.

It has also been reported that he ruled himself out of the running for the vacancy at Tottenham before Ange Postecoglou was appointed last summer.

Despite Slot’s desire to manage in the Premier League, Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona as they look to replace departing coaches Thomas Tuchel and Xavi respectively.