Solihull Moors progress in the play-offs after holding off Halifax comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Solihull Moors progress in the play-offs after holding off Halifax comeback

By Press Association
Solihull survived a Halifax fightback to make it to the National League play-off semi-finals (Rhianna Chadwick (PA)
Solihull survived a Halifax fightback to make it to the National League play-off semi-finals (Rhianna Chadwick (PA)

Solihull Moors edged their way to a National League play-off semi-final showdown with Barnet after weathering a fightback to beat Halifax 4-2.

Moors, who had initially been expecting to face Gateshead until they were prevented from taking their place in the play-offs, raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 38 minutes.

Tahvon Campbell fired them into a 14th-minute lead after goalkeeper Sam Johnson had saved Jack Stevens’ curling effort, and Stevens made it 2-0 five minutes later before Tylor Golden deflected Campbell’s 38th-minute shot into his own net.

Jack Evans reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time, but Jamey Osborne twice went close to restoring the home side’s three-goal cushion after the restart.

Florent Hoti dragged the visitors back into it with a 30-yard screamer 16 minutes remaining before fellow substitute Rob Harker headed against the crossbar, but Osborne settled the tie with Solihull’s fourth with three minutes remaining.