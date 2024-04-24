Solihull Moors progress in the play-offs after holding off Halifax comeback

Solihull Moors edged their way to a National League play-off semi-final showdown with Barnet after weathering a fightback to beat Halifax 4-2.

Moors, who had initially been expecting to face Gateshead until they were prevented from taking their place in the play-offs, raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 38 minutes.

Tahvon Campbell fired them into a 14th-minute lead after goalkeeper Sam Johnson had saved Jack Stevens’ curling effort, and Stevens made it 2-0 five minutes later before Tylor Golden deflected Campbell’s 38th-minute shot into his own net.

Jack Evans reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time, but Jamey Osborne twice went close to restoring the home side’s three-goal cushion after the restart.

Florent Hoti dragged the visitors back into it with a 30-yard screamer 16 minutes remaining before fellow substitute Rob Harker headed against the crossbar, but Osborne settled the tie with Solihull’s fourth with three minutes remaining.