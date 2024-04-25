On this day in 2001: Peter Schmeichel retires from international football

Peter Schmeichel retired from international football on this day 23 years ago after making his 129th appearance for Denmark.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper had already announced his intention to bow out in February that year but, aged 37, his final game came in a 3-0 victory over Slovenia on April 25, 2001.

Away from the international scene, Schmeichel continued to play for Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, but the shot-stopper revealed he would leave in May 2001 and went on to sign a one-year deal back in England with Aston Villa that summer.

Schmeichel was named player of the tournament in Denmark’s shock European Championship title win in 1992 and made his name during his successful time with Manchester United after signing from Brondby in 1991 for £550,000.

The Dane was a key cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as he kept 22 clean sheets during United’s 1995-96 double-winning season.

He went on to win 15 trophies in United colours and played his last game in the famous Champions League final victory in 1999, where United came from a goal down to win in stoppage time against Bayern Munich to complete the treble.

Peter Schmeichel, right, and Dwight Yorke celebrate Manchester United’s Champions League victory in 1999 (Phil Noble/PA)

After leaving United, Schmeichel played for four more years with

Sporting, Villa and Manchester City.

He spent his final season with City and maintained his record of never having been on the losing side in the Manchester derby. His final match was a 1-0 defeat by Southampton on May 11, 2003.