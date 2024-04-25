On this day in 2001: Peter Schmeichel retires from international football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2001: Peter Schmeichel retires from international football

By Press Association
Peter Schmeichel made his final international appearance in April 2001 (David Davies/PA)
Peter Schmeichel retired from international football on this day 23 years ago after making his 129th appearance for Denmark.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper had already announced his intention to bow out in February that year but, aged 37, his final game came in a 3-0 victory over Slovenia on April 25, 2001.

Away from the international scene, Schmeichel continued to play for Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, but the shot-stopper revealed he would leave in May 2001 and went on to sign a one-year deal back in England with Aston Villa that summer.

Schmeichel was named player of the tournament in Denmark’s shock European Championship title win in 1992 and made his name during his successful time with Manchester United after signing from Brondby in 1991 for £550,000.

The Dane was a key cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as he kept 22 clean sheets during United’s 1995-96 double-winning season.

He went on to win 15 trophies in United colours and played his last game in the famous Champions League final victory in 1999, where United came from a goal down to win in stoppage time against Bayern Munich to complete the treble.

Peter Schmeichel, right, and Dwight Yorke celebrate Manchester United's Champions League victory in 1999
After leaving United, Schmeichel played for four more years with
Sporting, Villa and Manchester City.

He spent his final season with City and maintained his record of never having been on the losing side in the Manchester derby. His final match was a 1-0 defeat by Southampton on May 11, 2003.