Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool do not deserve to win Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool do not deserve to win Premier League title

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk admits they do not deserve to win the Premier League (Luca Rossini/PA)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk admits they do not deserve to win the Premier League (Luca Rossini/PA)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits they do not deserve to win the Premier League after the unacceptable way the players have allowed the season to end.

Just over a month ago they were chasing an unprecedented but unlikely quadruple but a week after exiting Europe their Premier League title hopes were left in tatters after losing 2-0 at Everton in the 244th Merseyside derby.

Already third favourites in the title race, defeat means Jurgen Klopp’s final season is likely to end with just the Carabao Cup and Van Dijk criticised the general lack of appetite to drag things back in their favour at Goodison Park.

Liverpool players appear dejected
Liverpool’s players lacked the appetite for a fight against Everton, according to captain Virgil van Dijk (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Games likes these, the bare minimum is fight. We were lacking that at so many moments in games,” said the Netherlands captain.

“If you play like we did, obviously even if we create two or three clear-cut chances again, you don’t deserve to win the league.

“It’s crunch time and we’ve not been good enough in the way we finished the chances off, in the way we defended together and also the fight. I think we have to show much more.

“But we have to look in the mirror and each and every one of us has to think like… ‘Listen, you can’t accept this. You can’t accept the way we let our season end’.”

Klopp’s side look like they have been running on empty for the last month while also lacking the clinical edge which has for so long been a trademark.

Despite creating a handful of chances which they failed to take in the first half they petered out after the break in similar fashion to last week’s Europa League win over Atalanta in Bergamo when they needed to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit but managed just one goal.

Liverpool have not been playing well for a couple of months and have pulled a few results out of the fire but they have uncharacteristically crumbled at the key time.

“Obviously it’s a mix of everything. You can’t put a finger on it,” added Van Dijk.

“It’s confidence, inexperience, challenges, maybe afraid to make mistakes in this part of the season. I don’t know.

“It’s a mix but it brings us to the situation where we can’t accept this.

“We have to stick together. We can’t have groups blaming each other because that’s not how it works. It’s a team thing and I don’t blame anyone.

“I blame us as a team, as a group. Everyone has to look in the mirror. We can’t let the season end like this.”