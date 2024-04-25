Xavi thanks squad for support after confirming he will remain as Barcelona boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Xavi thanks squad for support after confirming he will remain as Barcelona boss

By Press Association
Xavi is to stay on as Barcelona’s head coach (Jose Breton/AP/PA)
Xavi is to stay on as Barcelona’s head coach (Jose Breton/AP/PA)

Barcelona have confirmed Xavi is to stay on as head coach after re-thinking his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old, who made more than 500 appearances for Barca during a trophy-laden playing career, announced in January that he would step down, believing his team needed a “change of dynamic”.

However, reports emerged on Wednesday that he had performed a U-turn after meetings with the club’s hierarchy and his decision was confirmed by president Joan Laporta on Thursday.

Laporta told a press conference: “Today, I have the satisfaction of informing you that Xavi will continue as the coach of Barca. It’s great news that Xavi is staying.”

Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp in November 2021 with Barca lying in ninth place in the LaLiga table, 11 points off the top and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

He announced his decision to cut short his stay after a 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal on January 27, but then presided over an unbeaten run of 13 games in all competitions until a 4-1 home defeat by Paris St Germain ended their Champions League hopes at the quarter-final stage.

Barca currently sit second in the table, 11 points adrift of Madrid with six games to play, but with a bond which looked frayed now restored.

Xavi said: “I’m a huge Barca fan. I have a high level of trust with the president and the board of directors. The complicity and support of the players has also been key.

“I think it’s the best for the club. We have many options for the project to remain a winner.”

Asked about the fans, he added: “They made me see that the project is not finished, especially the fans. I want to thank them for their support and love.”