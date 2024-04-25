Blades down and Foxes up? A look at the key issues at stake across the leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blades down and Foxes up? A look at the key issues at stake across the leagues

By Press Association
Chris Wilder, left, and Enzo Maresca could be heading in opposite directions this weekend (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder, left, and Enzo Maresca could be heading in opposite directions this weekend (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/PA)

Two of the Premier League’s promoted and relegated teams last season could switch places again this weekend.

The PA news agency takes a close look at the issues at stake as the League One and Two regular season also comes to an end.

Premier League

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and captain Oliver Arblaster react after defeat to Manchester United
Sheffield United’s fate could be sealed (Martin Rickett/PA)

While the title race has a way to run, Sheffield United could be relegated this weekend.

Ten points adrift of safety with four games left, the Blades’ fate will be sealed either if they lose at Newcastle on Saturday – the Magpies beat them 8-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season – or if Nottingham Forest match their result when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Leicester will be promoted if they beat Preston on Monday.

Their elevation could be sealed before they take to the field, should second-placed Leeds lose to QPR on Friday evening – a repeat of veteran striker Jamie Vardy’s famous viewing party for the 2016 Premier League title coronation is surely in prospect. Third-placed Ipswich’s game in hand means Leeds cannot seal promotion this weekend.

Huddersfield and Birmingham meet in a key relegation battle – if the Terriers lose, they are down, while even a draw would not be enough should Sheffield Wednesday win and Plymouth earn a point.

Blues could go down if they lose, Plymouth and Wednesday win and Blackburn avoid defeat.

League One

Portsmouth are up as champions and Derby will join them unless they lose at home to relegated Carlisle, Bolton win at Peterborough and there is a four-goal swing in Wanderers’ favour.

Posh join the losers of that battle in the play-offs, with the final two places up for grabs.

Barnsley would be in if they beat Northampton, but are five games without a win, while Lincoln are five ahead of Oxford on goal difference so would also clinch their place with victory over Pompey barring a remarkable result for the Us at Exeter. Blackpool must beat Reading and hope the incumbents slip up.

Cheltenham must beat Stevenage to have any chance of survival – they would then be hoping Burton fail to beat Fleetwood or Cambridge lose to Port Vale. Town have a better goal difference than Burton and would turn around their one-goal deficit to Cambridge in that scenario.

League Two

Sutton are still fighting for survival but need a win at MK Dons, defeat for Colchester to Crewe and either a four- or five-goal swing depending on goals scored.

In their favour is the fact the Milton Keynes outfit are the only team set in a play-off place, while Crewe still need a point. Doncaster would also be in with a draw, as would Barrow if they beat promoted Mansfield.

Crawley, who host Grimsby, are a point behind Barrow and three behind Rovers and Crewe. Bradford must beat Newport and hope Barrow lose – or draw if the Bantams win by seven – and Crawley do not win.

Walsall have an outside chance but need a win over AFC Wimbledon, defeat for Barrow with a six-goal swing, defeat for Crawley – or a draw if Walsall win by four – and for Bradford not to win.