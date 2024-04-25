Blackburn defender Scott Wharton set for long spell on sidelines By Press Association April 25 2024, 1:46pm April 25 2024, 1:46pm Share Blackburn defender Scott Wharton set for long spell on sidelines Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4960577/blackburn-defender-scott-wharton-set-for-long-spell-on-sidelines/ Copy Link Blackburn’s Scott Wharton faces a long spell on the sidelines (Martin Rickett/PA) Blackburn defender Scott Wharton could be out of action for several months after suffering a serious knee injury, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed. The 26-year-old was forced off after falling awkwardly following a tackle in Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Scans have revealed significant damage and he will require surgery. 🤕 John Eustace has confirmed that Scott Wharton is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last weekend.Speedy recovery, @wharton_scott 💪#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Kl74eXvQV7— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 25, 2024 Manager John Eustance told Rovers TV: “Scott’s unfortunately going to be out for a number of months. “I think he’s going to be out for the majority of next season. He’s having his surgery next week. It’s a bad injury.”