Blackburn defender Scott Wharton set for long spell on sidelines

Blackburn defender Scott Wharton could be out of action for several months after suffering a serious knee injury, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old was forced off after falling awkwardly following a tackle in Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Scans have revealed significant damage and he will require surgery.

🤕 John Eustace has confirmed that Scott Wharton is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last weekend. Speedy recovery, @wharton_scott 💪#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Kl74eXvQV7 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 25, 2024

Manager John Eustance told Rovers TV: “Scott’s unfortunately going to be out for a number of months.

“I think he’s going to be out for the majority of next season. He’s having his surgery next week. It’s a bad injury.”