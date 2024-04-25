Maia Bouchier sets her sights on helping England win T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maia Bouchier sets her sights on helping England win T20 World Cup

By Press Association
England’s Maia Bouchier has high hopes for the year ahead (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Maia Bouchier has high hopes for the year ahead (Adam Davy/PA)

Maia Bouchier wants to help England’s T20 side show they can be “the best in the world” as they plot to regain a crown they last won 15 years ago.

Charlotte Edwards’ team were victorious at the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009 but they have never repeated that feat, with Ashes rivals Australia dominating the scene by taking the title in six of the last seven tournaments.

The next edition takes place in Bangladesh in September and for Bouchier, who was just 10 when England lifted the trophy at Lord’s, the time has come to end the wait.

She starred in a 4-1 win over New Zealand in March, topping the run charts with 223 as she made the most of a promotion to opener, and is set to lead from the front again as preparations continue with next month’s three-match series against Pakistan.

Maia Bouchier, right, offered tips at the launch of the MCC Foundation Hub competition (Handout/PA)

“I’ve had to be patient to have that opportunity at the top of the order and I’ve worked really hard on my mental game. Now all I want to do is contribute to this team winning matches,” the 25-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I’m super excited to get started again. We’ve got a lot of cricket coming up and we just want to put our stamp on the game. It would be an incredible achievement for us to win the World Cup, so let’s go and get that trophy won.

“You can talk about Australia but the main thing is for England to go out there and do our best to prove we are the best in the world. We saw where we were in last year’s Ashes (an 8-8 draw) so it’s important to get on the right trajectory and that starts with Pakistan.”

Bouchier was speaking at the launch of the MCC’s Foundation Hubs tournament in Leyton, a competition that sees more than 100 girls and boys’ teams play for the chance to appear in a Lord’s final.

The hub programme, which has reached more than 20,000 state school children since it began in 2012, has received a £1million funding boost from MCC and the England and Wales Cricket Board and is set to hit its 150th location by next year.

Youngsters in Leyton are among those who will compete for a chance to play at Lord’s (Handout/PA)

And for Bouchier, it is symbolic of a game making some long-awaited strides outside its traditional comfort zone.

England Women played just once at Lord’s between 2014 and 2022, their triumphant ODI World Cup final in 2017, but the shifting demographics of the sport have seen a 53 per cent increase in female participants in this year’s intake at the hubs.

“The fact that England Women weren’t playing at Lord’s even five years ago is crazy to me,” she said.

“All of the kids here would be ecstatic to play at Lord’s, it’s the home of cricket, the place we all want to play. I remember my first time playing there, you never forget it.

“I’m so excited there are opportunities for young girls and boys to do that. The investment that’s gone into the women’s game and the hubs will make all the difference.

“The talent pathway is so important and for those who haven’t had that access, we want to make sure they are aware of it.”