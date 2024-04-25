John Mitchell backs England to ‘dial it up again’ against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mitchell backs England to ‘dial it up again’ against France

By Press Association
England head coach John Mitchell (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England head coach John Mitchell (Gareth Fuller/PA)

John Mitchell has warned France that England are ready to “dial it up again” when the rivals clash in Saturday’s Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

The Red Roses flattened Ireland 88-10 at Twickenham in round four, their attack igniting to run in 14 tries and place them one victory away from clinching a sixth successive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title.

France, ranked third in the world, are a far tougher proposition but Mitchell insists England will continues to push the boundaries in their pursuit of an all-action type of rugby that will fill stadiums.

“We’re very specific in the way that we will play. It’s a game that’s working and we think it’s the right way,” the head coach said.

“We’ve got better as the tournament has progressed and who said there are limits on the style that we produced last weekend?

“We have the ability to dial it up again. It certainly won’t be stopping. It will continue to evolve.

“It’s challenged a lot of the girls. They fully understand where we’re heading but this group sets such high standards that they will never be satisfied. We’ll always want to get better.”

England have won the last 12 meetings in the fixture but France remain their fiercest rivals and will provide a hostile reception for Marlie Packer’s side in what is expected to be close to a 34,462 full house at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The two sides will meet again in September but their immediate objective is completing the Grand Slam.

“We’ve been expecting an arm-wrestle for some time. We’ve been wanting that, we’ve been asking for it and we are certainly going to get in on the weekend,” Mitchell said.

“This game is going to give us really good feedback. It’s important to experience that and it will hold us in good stead. We’ve got a tough summer coming up and this is a good start to it.

“France have got their way. They’ll be buoyed by the fact they’re at home but we’re actually looking forward to embracing that challenge.

“It’s another full capacity stadium, which gives us energy too. That’s what drives the girls – they want to play in front of full capacity.”

England have made two changes for their final assignment of the tournament with Amy Cokayne returning from suspension to replace ankle-injury victim Lark Atkin-Davies.

Abbie Ward is drafted into the second row after Rosie Galligan was ruled out by thumb damage sustained against Ireland.