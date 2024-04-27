Portsmouth boss John Mousinho eager to bring back loan duo next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho eager to bring back loan duo next season

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho celebrated after Portsmouth’s win at Lincoln (Richard Sellers/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho celebrated after Portsmouth’s win at Lincoln (Richard Sellers/PA)

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho admitted he would be keen to bring loanees Abu Kamara and Myles Peart-Harris back to Fratton Park next season.

Peart-Harris opened the scoring as the Sky Bet League One champions rounded off their campaign with a 2-0 win at Lincoln.

Paddy Lane scored the second after substitute Kamara’s solo effort saw him cut in from the right and hit the post.

The result denied Lincoln a chance to join Pompey in the second tier next season, as Barnsley and Oxford snatched the last two play-off places.

Peart-Harris arrived from Brentford in January to bolster Pompey’s midfield, while winger Kamara has scored 10 goals and played a starring role during a season-long loan from Norwich.

“Myles has had a very successful loan spell as far as we’re concerned,” Mousinho said.

“He’s started 10 games, he’s scored two goals, he’s got a league winners medal around his neck and I thought he was superb today.

“My big thing with Myles is to make sure whatever happens next, he doesn’t end up in League One because he’s much better than that. His next stage should be to try and get in the Brentford side next season.

“The same with Abu – his goal would be to try and get into the Norwich side, but if any of these players are available on loan then we’ll be knocking on the parent club’s door.”

On what his side have achieved during his first full season at the helm, Mousinho added: “It looks amazing; I look at the League One table and it does look brilliant. To do it with that sort of gap – five points to (runners-up) Derby, 10 points to (third-placed) Bolton – it’s a real achievement.

“A lot of things have obviously gone for us but I think the squad deserve every accolade.

“We’ll want to do as well as we possibly can in the Championship and the owners know that and we’ve been working in the background in terms of recruitment for next season.”

Daniel Mandroiu had a penalty saved with the game goalless as Lincoln missed out on a play-off place.

Mandroiu failed to convert after referee Sunny Singh Gill ruled that he had been fouled by Tom Lowery in the area early in the second half, with Will Norris saving after Mandroiu appeared to slip while taking it.

Imps boss Michael Skubala said: “They are a really good team and we held them at 0-0. We had to open the game up and we knew we could be hurt.

“When we knew Oxford were 2-0 up we had to risk it.

“They’re a good team – we knew it was going to be tough for us.

“Everyone’s gutted today but I think when everyone wakes up in the morning they can be very proud of themselves.”