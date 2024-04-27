Jack Nolan scores penalty double as Accrington see off Tranmere

Jack Nolan scored two penalties to give Accrington manager John Doolan his first home win with a 4-1 victory over Tranmere.

Both teams finished the season just below mid-table in Sky Bet League Two, with Doolan taking over the Reds in March.

It was a lively opening as, with just 95 seconds gone, Regan Hendry’s free-kick found James Norris, who drilled the ball home from 20 yards to put Tranmere ahead.

Stanley replied in the fourth minute when Nolan’s corner was headed home by defender Lewis Shipley.

Stanley’s Radek Vitek dived low to keep out Hendry’s strike in the 32nd minute and his opposite number Luke McGee denied Shaun Whalley and Shipley before half-time.

The Reds were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute when Liam Coyle’s header hit the arm of Rob Apter. Nolan hit the spot-kick straight down the middle.

It was quicky three when teenager Alex Henderson, who has just signed a new three-year deal, got the ball in the area, made space and fired home in the 53rd minute.

Stanley pressed for a fourth and Whalley was fouled in the area with Nolan rifling the penalty into the roof of the net in the 82nd minute to end the season on 17 goals.