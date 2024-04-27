Ten-man Doncaster secure League Two play-off spot with draw at Gillingham

Doncaster secured their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs with a 2-2 draw despite letting slip a two-goal lead against Gillingham at Priestfield.

Joe Ironside had put the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark when he diverted Owen Bailey’s cross from close range before Luke Molyneux’s stunning left-footed strike shortly afterwards put Grant McCann’s side in a commanding position going into the break.

However, the game turned on its head following the sending off of goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Gills netted twice in quick succession to make it a level game.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Lo-Tutala was dismissed for handling outside of his area, and Rovers’ advantage was immediately halved when Timothee Dieng’s powerful strike found its way past substitute keeper Louis Jones.

Josh Andrews’ tap-in went in off Doncaster defender Tom Anderson just a few minutes later to level proceedings.

Doncaster resisted severe pressure in the closing stages, but held on to secure the required point to confirm their place in the play-offs as Gillingham finished the season in 12th place.