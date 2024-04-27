Aberdeen boost survival hopes as Stefan Gartenmann goal sinks 10-man Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boost survival hopes as Stefan Gartenmann goal sinks 10-man Motherwell

By Press Association
Stefan Gartenmann headed the winner (PA)
Stefan Gartenmann headed the winner (PA)

Aberdeen eased their relegation worries as Stefan Gartenmann’s goal earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Gartenmann headed the only goal on the hour mark, moments after Jack Vale had been sent off for catching Jack MacKenzie with a raised boot.

Motherwell were unhappy with Craig Napier’s red card decision and the award of the corner which led to the goal after Gartenmann appeared to put the ball behind himself.

The Dons missed a series of chances to leave the game on a knife edge until nine minutes of stoppage time were up.

The result moves Aberdeen one point ahead of their opponents and both teams were boosted by defeats for Ross County and St Johnstone, with the Steelmen still seven points and 20 goals ahead of second-bottom Staggies.

Motherwell made the brighter start and Stephen O’Donnell’s first-time strike was saved by the feet of Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen grew into the game around the 20-minute mark but could not test Liam Kelly during the first half.

Bojan Miovski did well to reach MacKenzie’s cross but could not turn his acrobatic effort on target and Dante Polvara sent a powerful effort just over the bar from 22 yards.

Blair Spittal threatened with two headers from Georgie Gent crosses at the other end, but Roos was not seriously troubled.

Aberdeen’s first shot on target came after a 52nd-minute corner, but Lennon Miller produced an excellent goal-line clearance to head away Angus MacDonald’s well-struck volley.

The visitors defended their box well as the Dons kept up the pressure and Connor Barron’s lofted diagonal ball forward soon sparked the red card.

Vale cut the pass out, but his raised boot flew into the midriff of MacKenzie and Napier immediately showed the red card.

There was no VAR review, despite mass protests from the Motherwell players, who were soon unhappy again when a corner was awarded after Gartenmann took a swipe at the deflected free-kick following Vale’s foul.

Gartenmann this time made it count when he headed Junior Hoilett’s delivery in off a post. It was the Dane’s third goal for Aberdeen and his second against the Steelmen.

Aberdeen continued to create chances. Devlin and Gartenmann were off target following corners and Miovski stabbed just wide after Hoilett over-hit a pass on a two-on-one counter-attack.

Kelly saved Miovski’s low drive and pushed over Hoilett’s long-range strike before making an excellent stop from substitute Duk.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell threw on attacking players and they pushed for a late equaliser, but Spittal blazed a half chance well over the bar in stoppage time.