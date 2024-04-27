Sutton relegated from Football League despite last-gasp draw at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutton relegated from Football League despite last-gasp draw at MK Dons

By Press Association
Sutton were relegated from the English Football League on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sutton were relegated from the English Football League on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sutton United were relegated from Sky Bet League Two after a 4-4 draw with MK Dons at Stadium:MK.

Jack Payne and Alex Gilbey put the hosts well in front before Stephen Duke-McKenna halved the lead just after the restart.

The sides then took it in turn to score as Emre Tezgel’s strike was cancelled out by Charlie Lakin, only for Ellis Harrison to put the Dons further ahead again.

Duke-McKenna netted again before Harry Smith brought Sutton on level terms at the death, but a failure to win saw Sutton relegated after three seasons in the English Football League.

Payne’s arced finish and Gilbey’s strike gave the Dons a two-goal advantage at the break, but Sutton went on the attack after half-time and Duke-McKenna’s angled drive crashed in to bring the visitors back into the game.

Tezgel’s instinctive finish put the Dons 3-1 up on the hour mark before a long-range effort by Lakin cut the deficit once again.

Substitute Harrison again restored the two-goal cushion with 20 minutes left, but Duke-McKenna’s second effort of the match saw Sutton continue their fight.

Smith headed home in stoppage time, but it was not enough for Sutton to avoid relegation.