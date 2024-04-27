Sutton relegated from Football League despite last-gasp draw at MK Dons

Sutton United were relegated from Sky Bet League Two after a 4-4 draw with MK Dons at Stadium:MK.

Jack Payne and Alex Gilbey put the hosts well in front before Stephen Duke-McKenna halved the lead just after the restart.

The sides then took it in turn to score as Emre Tezgel’s strike was cancelled out by Charlie Lakin, only for Ellis Harrison to put the Dons further ahead again.

Duke-McKenna netted again before Harry Smith brought Sutton on level terms at the death, but a failure to win saw Sutton relegated after three seasons in the English Football League.

Payne’s arced finish and Gilbey’s strike gave the Dons a two-goal advantage at the break, but Sutton went on the attack after half-time and Duke-McKenna’s angled drive crashed in to bring the visitors back into the game.

Tezgel’s instinctive finish put the Dons 3-1 up on the hour mark before a long-range effort by Lakin cut the deficit once again.

Substitute Harrison again restored the two-goal cushion with 20 minutes left, but Duke-McKenna’s second effort of the match saw Sutton continue their fight.

Smith headed home in stoppage time, but it was not enough for Sutton to avoid relegation.