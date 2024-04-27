Middlesbrough ease to emphatic Championship victory at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Middlesbrough ease to emphatic Championship victory at Cardiff

By Press Association
Finn Azaz netted Middlesbrough’s second goal at Cardiff (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Middlesbrough lit up a Championship clash with little but pride at stake as they thrashed dismal Cardiff 4-1 in the Welsh capital.

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Boro centre-back Matt Clarke was improved by further second-half strikes via Finn Azaz, Emmanuel Latte Lath and midfielder Alex Gilbert.

Right-wing Josh Bowler pulled a goal back in injury-time for the Bluebirds, but they were still humiliated in their final home match of the season.

Both teams went into this clash with minor improvements in league position the only reward up for grabs.

But only Michael Carrick’s charges played with any rhythm and purpose, with Cardiff serving up the latest in what has been a series of woeful performances in front of their own fans throughout this campaign.

Not since losing to bitter derby rivals Swansea in April 2022, have the Bluebirds gone down 4-0 on home turf. If anything, the damage could have been worse.

The future of Cardiff boss manager Erol Bulut – who has still to be offered a new contract – appears to be just one of a series of big decisions the club will have to make in the coming weeks.

As for Boro, while their failure to mount a meaningful promotion charge has been a disappointment, they at least have far more of a spring in their step after this.

Cardiff were first to go close in the fourth minute when midfielder David Turnbull’s audacious 40-yard chip had to be tipped over by back-pedalling Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Yet the visitors then created an even more gilt-edged opening in the 10th minute, wasted by Ivorian striker Latte Lath, whose shot from point-blank range was smothered by Cardiff stopper Ethan Horvath.

After a promising start, the game then stagnated. Both sides lacked urgency and intensity, with neat passing triangles yielding little in the way of threat at either end.

Carrick’s men were marginally the more threatening and just as a half-time stalemate beckoned, they broke the deadlock.

It was a soft goal from Cardiff’s perspective, with Boro defender Clarke allowed to side-foot home Azaz’s free-kick via the underside of the crossbar, as blue-shirted players stood and watched.

When Dimitrios Goutas forced Dieng to turn his header onto a post in the 46th minute, it appeared as if a meaningful riposte from the hosts could be brewing.

Instead, almost immediately, Middlesbrough doubled their lead.

Again, dithering in the Cardiff defence allowed a bobbling ball to fall at the feet of Azaz, who flicked an effort over the body of Horvath into the bottom corner of the net.

In the 55th minute, the result was put beyond doubt. A weak challenge by Bowler allowed Latte Lath to latch onto a punt over the Cardiff defence and finish powerfully one-on-one with Horvath.

It was the sign for pockets of empty seats to begin appearing and those home fans who opted to leave early were vindicated on the hour as the visitors claimed a fourth goal.

Former Leeds full-back Luke Ayling got down the right flank and his low cross to the edge of the penalty area was finished emphatically by midfielder Gilbert.

Hundreds of Cardiff fans had left the stadium by the time Bowler had the last word.