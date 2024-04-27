Crawley claim play-off place with victory over Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crawley claim play-off place with victory over Grimsby

By Press Association
Former Grimsby striker Danilo Orsi set Crawley on their way (Nigel French/PA).
First-half goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos put Crawley into the League Two play-offs with a 2-0 home victory over Grimsby.

The Red Devils sealed a seventh-placed finish with a first win in five games to set up a two-legged semi-final with MK Dons.

Crawley finished the regular season with 21 wins, 10 more than when they narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey described his side’s season-defining clash as the most important of his managerial career, coming a year after he saved the club from relegation.

The hosts enjoyed a big let-off after only nine minutes when the unmarked Cameron Gardner blazed over from six yards after a cross by Denver Hume.

Mariners skipper Kieran Green also put a low header wastefully wide before top-scorer Orsi put Crawley ahead with his 21st goal of the season.

The former Grimsby striker poked the ball home from close range after 24 minutes following a cross to the back post by Jeremy Kelly.

Lolos doubled the advantage 12 minutes later when he fired into the corner past goalkeeper Jake Eastwood for his fourth goal in five games.

Grimsby threatened shortly after the interval when Hume shot wastefully over from a good position.

Neither side created anything of note in the second half and at the final whistle news of draws for both Barrow and Crewe triggered a pitch invasion at the Broadfield Stadium as Crawley celebrated reaching the play-offs for the first time as a league club.